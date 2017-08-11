Video shows BMW falling 7 stories from parking garage, crashing into SUV below

AUSTIN – Cameras were rolling when a BMW plunged off a Texas parking deck, hitting an SUV on the ground below.

The incident happened in an Austin alley last month.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was turning around when he heard a noise and suddenly braked.

That noise turned out to be a BMW falling seven stories from a parking garage.

In the video, you can see the BMW sedan crashed into the pavement before violently bouncing into the SUV.

The BMW then came to rest on its roof, as nearby construction workers and bystanders came to the aide of the driver.

Police say the woman driving the BMW mistook the gas pedal for the brakes and crashed through the parking garage barriers.

Officials say the driver of the BMW sustained serious injuries and the driver of the SUV was uninjured.

