West Point student wanted in connection with rape in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – Prosecutors in Oklahoma have filed charges against a student at West Point in connection with a rape in Tulsa.

Tulsa police detectives tell FOX 23 that Colton Horton is accused of raping a girl on the University of Tulsa campus in July.

They say the alleged victim and Horton know one another and that alcohol was involved.

“They were drinking alcohol, they had had dinner. However, towards the end of that night, she ran to her neighbor’s, reporting that she had been raped,” said Sgt. Jillian Phippen, with the Tulsa Police Department.

The night of the alleged rape, detectives interviewed and released Horton.

However, they continued their investigation.

“The victim received a sexual assault exam. And, you know, when there’s an intoxication level to some degree, you still have to be able to consent to what is happening,” Sgt. Phippen said.

Once the investigation was complete, prosecutors decided to file charges against Horton on Thursday.