Woman under house arrest on accusations of murder-for-hire plot arrested again

PONCA CITY, Okla. - Danielle Layman was arrested Thursday while Ponca City Police were at her home assisting a state agency. Now, she sits in jail on an obstruction charge.

“Yesterday mid-morning, our officers were asked to stand by while a state agency made contact at the home,” said Sherry Bowers, Ponca City PIO.

Authorities aren't telling us why the state agency was at the home, only that Layman wasn't cooperating.

“We were there simply to assist and it didn't go smoothly," Bowers said. “And as a result of that was Danielle Layman being arrested for obstruction."

It was the same home FBI agents allegedly found ingredients for the poison, Ricin, back in late June.

Layman was arrested at that time, accused of a "murder-for-hire" plot.

Authorities allege she was trying to hire someone to go to Tel Aviv, Israel, to kill her ex-husband with Ricin.

She was placed on house arrest until her trial. But now, she’s back behind bars, and facing additional charges.

“It's a misdemeanor. We're not a court of records so she is set to appear in our municipal court next Tuesday at 1:30," said Bowers.

A bond has been set for Layman but so far, she remains in jail.

Because of her recent arrest, this could be in violation of her federal bond.