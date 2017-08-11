Yukon police release identity of man arrested after officer-involved shooting

YUKON, Okla. – One man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Yukon.

Just before 2 a.m., a police officer attempted to stop a vehicle near N.W. 10th and Garth Brooks Blvd., but the driver allegedly put his truck in reverse and rammed into the police officer’s patrol car.

A second officer then joined the low-speed pursuit near Health Center Parkway and Garth Brooks Blvd.

A short time later, the suspect pulled into the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn and allegedly rammed the officer’s vehicle again.

At that point, the second officer used a patrol rifle to shoot the truck body and glass.

Officials say no one was injured, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as 55-year-old Laddie Polasek, who was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon, felony attempting to elude police and running a roadblock.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The Yukon officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.