Heavy rain continues throughout Saturday

Very unusual weather pattern continues across Oklahoma. Today is going to be a very wet and stormy day with highs only in the 70s central and northern OK. Some 80s closer to the Red River in southern OK and that’s where we get some severe t’storms forming this afternoon.

So the main threat is for flash flooding but there is a Slight Risk for severe t’storms in southern OK.

Click here to view KFOR’s Interactive Radar.

Rain and t’storms will taper off overnight tonight with lows in the 60s to lower 70s. On Sunday look for linger clouds and showers possible but it’s a much better day on Sunday highs mainly in the 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Please stay weather aware today!