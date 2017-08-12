Oklahoma City Police Officer goes above and beyond by donating supplies to metro school

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer is being praised for going above and beyond for a metro school.

Staff at Fillmore Elementary say Msgt. Marvin Smith came in Wednesday morning full of supplies.

“He delivered spiral notebooks and 2 pocket folders with brads to us this morning. Not just a dozen or 2 BUT, 4 cases of spirals and 4 cases of folders– I was so overwhelmed…I quickly was able to deliver the love to 4th, 5th & 6th grade teachers and students,” Demetri Wooten said a Facebook post.

The Facebook post also says Msgt. Smith saw another post about the school needing help and told staff he “knew he needed to help.”



The Oklahoma City Police Department also took to Twitter to praise the officer for his kind action.