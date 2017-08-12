Oklahomans brave the rainy day to donate blood

EDMOND, Okla. – Rainy weather didn’t dampen the spirits of Oklahomans who came out to donate blood for the Bob Moore Blood drive held at Bob Moore

Auto dealerships.

“We’re proud to help out. We know in the summer, blood supplies are low and this is the time to help and it’s a great time to partner with NewsChannel 4 and give back to the community,” said Jeremy Freeman, General Manager of the Bob Moore Auto Group.

Oklahomans who donated blood Saturday are eligible to win a new car from the Bob Moore Auto Group.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 Pilot Jon Welsh was also on hand to encourage donors and meet and greet folks.

The winner of the new car will be selected next week and we’ll have more on the lucky winner of a new Buick Verano.