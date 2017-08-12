OSBI agents arrest man in connection to Chickasha homicide

CHICKASHA, Okla. – OSBI agents have made an arrest in connection to a Chickasha homicide.

Wednesday evening, officers were called the area of E. Ada Sipuel Ave. and S. Franklin St. for a ‘shots fired’ call.

A passerby in the area that night reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from a home.

A 45-year-old male, Dan Beal III, was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Just before midnight Friday, agents arrested Steve Lail, 28, at his home near Blanchard.

Investigators are working to figure out why Lail killed Beal inside his home.

The investigation is currently ongoing.