Two dead after police helicopter crashes near Charlottesville, Virginia

VIRGINIA – Virginia State Police say two people are dead after a police helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a helicopter crashed in a wooded area near a residence on Old Farm Road.

Police say two people have died as a result of the crash.

No one on the ground was injured.

Officials say the crash happened not far from Charlottesville, Virginia, where a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalists and other right-wing groups is taking place.

A vehicle had plowed through part of the crowd at the rally earlier Saturday afternoon. Three people have died and nearly 20 people are injured.

Charlottesville police chief says violence was “premeditated,” suspect is in custody https://t.co/rtTBkVpHdc — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 12, 2017

The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody.

Virginia’s governor has declared a state of emergency.