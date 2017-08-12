Two men arrested in connection to robbery at Walgreens in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Two men have been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Walgreens.

Norman police say three masked men entered the Walgreens at the intersection of Flood and Main Street just before 3:32 a.m. Friday.

The three men jumped over the counters at the front of the store, as well as in the pharmacy.

They went through the store’s registers and grabbed various medications.

Officers arrested two of the three suspects, Roderick Guidry, Sr., 38, and Roderick Guidry, Jr., 21, as they ran out the back of the store.

The FBI has confirmed that both men are suspected of similar robberies in Texas.

The incident remains under investigation.