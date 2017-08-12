Two people stabbed after altercation at Twin Peaks in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were stabbed at a Twin Peaks in Oklahoma City Friday night.

Officials were called to the scene just before midnight at Twin Peaks near Memorial Road and N. May Ave.

Police say it all began as an altercation between the bar manager and two patrons, which then continued into the parking lot.

In the parking lot, another person became involved and then stabbed the two patrons.

No arrests have been made in the case.

According to police, there were numerous witnesses to the incident and they are asking for anyone with information to call the Assaults Unit at 405-297-1121.