× Woman pleads guilty to disaster fraud after May 2013 Moore tornado

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Dallas woman pleaded guilty Friday to disaster fraud for her claim for federal assistance after the May 20, 2013 tornado in Moore, Oklahoma.

58-year-old Dorothy Barney admitted in court that on June 5, 2013, she used the name, date of birth, and Social Security number of another person on an application for FEMA assistance related to purportedly damaged property in Moore.

She also admitted that she did not have the other person’s permission to complete the FEMA application and that neither she nor the other person ever lived at the residence.

Barney said she forged the other person’s signature on FEMA forms and then emailed them to a FEMA investigator in support of the false application.

A federal jury indicted her on December 6, 2016.

Barney faces up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and $14,974.83 in restitution to FEMA.

Her sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.