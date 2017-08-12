“You made me feel like me again,” Teen struggling with depression gets new look

IOWA – A teen struggling with depression got a new look thanks to beauty school student.

The 16-year-old walked into the salon and told hair stylist, Kayley Olson, 20, she had school pictures coming up and wanted to shave her hair off, saying it could not be saved.

“She said ‘It’s worthless.’ I knew right then and there we had to make sure we kept her hair for her,” Olson told Inside Edition.

Olson did not want to identify the teen, but said the 16-year-old told her she had been struggling with depression for some time, and was unable to get out of bed.

“I was heartbroken. I know what if feels like to feel worthless and depressed. It was kind of wake up call. We had to help her,” Olson said. “It was a extremely hard. She cried the entire time we were combing it out.”

The new look took two days to complete with several breaks in between to get the teen’s hair untangled.

“When I got the last knot out of her hair, I looked at her and said ‘It’s all out’ and we cried happy tears,” Olson said. “When I showed her the final result in the mirror she said ‘I am going to smile in my school pictures. You made me feel like me again.'”

Olson shared the teen’s story on Facebook and post has since gone viral.