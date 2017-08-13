× Home invasion ends in fatal shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a home invasion that ended in a fatal shooing in southwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 1900 block of S. Grand Boulevard.

Police said multiple suspects broke into the home then shot a man and a woman.

The suspects also reportedly stole two vehicles.

Police said the woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the suspects are on the loose however there’s no description of them at this time.