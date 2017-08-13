Hundreds gather at state capitol to remember those lost in Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - In response to the people killed and dozens of others injured in Virginia as white nationalists and counter-protesters clashed, hundreds of Oklahomans gathered at the state capitol Sunday to speak out.

Many at the event say what happened in Charlottesville was unacceptable.

“They took it so far that they were actually beating people up and I saw people defending themselves," said Donna Farrimond. "Should you die because you speak up?"

People from various groups, including Indivisible Oklahoma and Black Lives Matter, were at the event.

Many people brought signs and held candles of remembrance.

“I want to stand against hate and I think it’s important for all of us to stand up for people in marginalized groups," said another woman at the vigil.

As for lessons to be learned, Farrimond says change is possible.

"You can actually change them. I changed.”

We also searched for white nationalists at the event, but didn't find any.