Warm temps, chances of rain for your Sunday afternoon

OKLAHOMA – The weather is slowly improving Sunday and for sure better compared to Saturday!

Heading out the door Sunday morning, you can expect cloudy skies, patchy fog, drizzle, a few light showers and damp roads, so take it slow.

However, things will gradually improve as we go through the morning hours and into Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday with variable clouds and sun should warm into the low to mid 80s with plenty of humidity! Rain chances Sunday afternoon seem to be 20 percent or less. In other words, much less coverage, and chances are you won’t get wet Sunday afternoon.

Another smaller upper disturbance coming through late Sunday night into Monday morning brings another chance for showers and t’storms by Monday morning. This system is not nearly as widespread and strong as that last one.

Any showers should move out by Monday afternoon, with temps warming well into the 80s under partly cloudy skies.