3-D printer helps Missouri girl recover from brain tumor

ST. LOUIS, MO – A 3-D printer helped a Missouri 9-year-old recover from a brain tumor.

Ahnah Johnson and her mother, Hannah, were having girl’s day at a salon when Ahnah suffered seizure.

After suffering four more seizures, Ahnah ended up at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital where doctors discovered she had a brain tumor.

Doctors were able to print a small version of Ahnah’s brain using a 3-D printer. Doctors said 3-D printing can not only ease patients and teach residents but actually improve surgery.

“3-D printing can be used as a model during surgery, a guide to help guide where surgery should be done or what pieces should be cut,” said Dr. Alexander Lin, Director of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Cardinal Glennon.

Cardinals Glennon is one of the only centers in America with in-house 3-D printing. Doctors said the technology also allows them to do virtual surgery.

Ahnah and her mother are thankful both for the technology and her recovery.