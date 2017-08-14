Cooking with Kyle: ‘Dannysday’ recipe for ravigote sauce

OKLAHOMA CITY – This classic French sauce is a nod to Maxine Boatright, who had a 12 year stint on KFOR’s (then WKY’s) Dannysday. This recipe is from her cookbook “Dannysday Recipes,” and is outstanding over shellfish or chilled vegetables!

1 C Mayo

1 T Capers

1 T minced white onion

1 t dried chives

1 t dried chervil

1 t dried tarragon

1 T fresh, flat leaf parsley, chopped

Mix all ingredients together; cover and refrigerate eight hours before serving to allow flavors to bloom. Fantastic as a dressing for shrimp salad, with crab or lobster, or over chilled asparagus, sliced tomato or cucumber.