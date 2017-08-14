Faculty, staff at Oklahoma Christian University come together to pray for Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. – Faculty and staff at Oklahoma Christian University are joining thousands of people across the country who are coming together in solidarity to pray for Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Our hearts are troubled. In fact, our hearts hurt because of the violence and the attitude and the hate that we saw on display so blatantly this past weekend,” John deSteiguer, President of OC, said in prayer.

Early Monday morning, faculty and staff at OC came together to pray for the Charlottesville, Virginia community.

"Racism is a very serious problem. It's a significant problem that we as Christians need to take a stand against,” deSteiguer said. ​

That’s why OC, along with hundreds of Oklahomans who gathered at the Capitol this weekend for a vigil, are joining thousands across the Nation calling for the hate to stop.