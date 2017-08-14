Heavy rains blamed for eastern Oklahoma train derailment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW, Okla. - Heavy rains in eastern Oklahoma are believed to have caused a train to derail near Sallisaw.

The Union Pacific train with two locomotives and about a dozen cars derailed about 6 a.m. Sunday just north of Highway 64, about 160 miles east of Oklahoma City.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza told KHBS that the train had a two person crew and there were no injuries. Espinoza says the conductor reported seeing water on the tracks, and the train derailed as the brakes were applied.

Espinoza said the train was carrying liquid petroleum, but there were no leaks.

Sequoyah County emergency management director Steve Rutherford told the Tulsa World that nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, but residents were allowed to return by noon.

