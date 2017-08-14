More information released on fatal home invasion in southwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - We're learning more information about a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that claimed the life of one woman.

Early Sunday morning, officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of S. Grand Blvd. following a reported home invasion.

Once at the scene, police found 28-year-old Latasha Paulson and 62-year-old Darrell Crocket suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sadly, Paulson died from her injuries at the scene.

Crocket was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

Investigators learned that at least one suspect entered the home and shot both victims.

As the suspect left the scene with an unknown accomplice, police said they stole two vehicles - a silver 1991 Ford F250, tag #416GBN and a green 1998 Chevy Blazer, tag #847LKG.

Police said both vehicles are still missing.

Authorities are still investigating.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.

If you see the missing vehicles, please immediately call 911.