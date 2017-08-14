New type of traffic signal helps students cross busy street in Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - As students head back to school, drivers across Moore will have to be extra cautious.

"Just be mindful of the fact school's back in, and kids get excited at the end of the day and they may not be paying attention to cars,” said Terry Lewis, assistant principal at Highland East Junior High School.

In an effort to help drivers and students, the city of Moore just installed a new type of traffic signal to help children cross 4th St.

“It's a very busy street, so we felt like, when we did the trail here, we thought it would be best to have a signal here to aid in the safety of the kids going to Highland East," said Todd Jenson, assistant city manager.

The traffic light is only activated if someone pushes the button. Once the light turns red, it is safe to cross the street.

Once the lights start flashing red, it is used as a stop sign so pedestrians can cross when it is safe to do so.

"This way, it's much more obvious and, hopefully, people from longer distances can see either coming from the east or coming from the west,” Lewis said.

The city said it costs about $120,000 and was paid for with grant money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"We want to see how this works and get feedback so, if it's something that's successful, we'll certainly look at it at other crossings,” Jenson said.

In the meantime, the city of Moore is flashing a warning to drivers to keep children safe this upcoming school year.