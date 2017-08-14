× Oklahoma City mom thanks local officer for help talking 9-year-old son to come back home

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City mom is thanking a local officer for talking her 9-year-old son into coming home.

A mother recently wrote a sweet thank you note to the Oklahoma City Police Department to thank an officer for his help.

In the note, the woman described how her 9-year-old son keeps running away for hours and how an officer was able to help convince the boy to come back home.

“…My 9 year old son was adopted from foster care and came to us with a laundry list of emotional issues….His newest pattern is to run away and be gone for hours. Today, for the second time, he bolted out the back door and scaled the fence and took off down the road. I tried for over an hour to get him to get in the car and he refused, screaming and causing a scene. Officer Nick OBryant responded and was a amazing, kind, courteous professional. He helped talk my son into coming home and gave him a pep talk about ways to avoid this again. Even though I could hear his radio going off, he spent time with us to be sure we were ok. What started out as another page in the nightmare … turned into a really positive encounter. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. The small and seemingly insignificant calls make the largest impact.”

The Oklahoma City Police Department shared the sweet message on Facebook.

The most received more than 3,000 ‘likes’ and more than 240 ‘shares.’