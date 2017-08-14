Oklahoma mother scared son could die at Oklahoma County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Angelia Mirzababa says her son very well could die in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Areo Mirzababa was booked into the county jail on Aug. 4 on a drug trafficking charge.

He is paralyzed from his chest down and his mom says he requires constant around the clock care, which he is not getting at the jail.

Last week, an Oklahoma County judge denied his medical OR and his mom now says that could effectively be a death sentence.

The ACLU has also intervened in the case, asking county officials to take action before they’re dealing with a jail death.