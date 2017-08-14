Oklahoma organization helping foster children targeted by thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. -- Moving from place to place can be difficult for children in foster care, but a local organization has worked to make those moves a little less jarring.

Luggage With Love is an organization that provides clothes, shoes and other necessities to children who are placed in DHS custody.

However, officials say thieves targeted the group and stole thousands of dollars worth of brand-new clothes.

Authorities say the thieves broke in to a storage facility in Shawnee on Saturday morning.

Luggage With Love, based out of Norman said it was close to $5000 worth of merchandise, which would have clothed 500 foster children.

Organizers say thieves stole clothes, Bibles, shoes and more.