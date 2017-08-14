× Oklahoma park hosting events to celebrate, watch solar eclipse

SULPHUR, Okla. – In one week, people across the United States will have the chance to experience a total solar eclipse.

According to NASA, experiencing a total solar eclipse where you live happens about once in 375 years. So, unless modern medicine advances considerably in the next few years, you might not make it to the next one.

The last time anyone in the United States witnessed a solar eclipse was almost 40 years ago, on February 26, 1979. It’s been even longer — 99 years — since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic. The total eclipse on June 8, 1918, passed from Washington to Florida.

The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is inviting the public to experience the eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Travertine Nature Center in Sulphur.

Activities will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse happening at 1:08 p.m.

When viewed from the park, about 81 percent of the sun will be obscured by the moon’s shadow.

Organizers say the Travertine Nature Center will have a solar telescope onsite, along with eclipse glasses.

To learn more about the event, call the Travertine Nature Center at (580) 622-7234.