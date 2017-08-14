Oklahoma teenager fighting for his life following car accident

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager is fighting for his life following a car accident in Broken Arrow.

According to FOX 23, Mathew Montgomery was rear-ended on Wednesday on the Broken Arrow Expressway. The force of the crash sent Montgomery’s vehicle into the car in front of him.

Police say at least four cars were involved in the crash, which backed up traffic for miles.

Montgomery’s parents say a doctor actually stopped to help stabilize Mathew at the scene of the crash before paramedics arrived.

Once officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, police had a hard time contacting family members since Mathew had a lock on his cell phone.

Fortunately, Mathew’s father called his cell phone at that moment.

“He actually called my son’s cell phone and the officer answered the phone and told him that [Mathew had] been in an accident and was in serious condition and headed to St. Francis,” Jennifer Montgomery said.

Montgomery was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is in a coma.