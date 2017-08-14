Parents fuming after ‘sponsorship’ form promises pass to get to front of lunch line

LAKELAND, Fla. – Parents at one Florida school district are fuming after a ‘sponsorship form’ was sent home at the start of the school year.

The form asks for various sponsorship amounts, but it’s the $100 sponsorship that is causing the issues.

For $100, the form claimed that parents could have their last name or business logo on the school’s website and get a pass for their child to go to the front of the lunch line.

Chris Stephenson, a parent at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy, told WFLA that adding a ‘food hierarchy’ to middle school would likely only encourage bullying of other students.

“It’s like, ‘I have money. I’m in the front of the line now. All you poor kids get in the back of the line,” he said.

Principal Brian Andrews says he had no idea the forms were inside the orientation packets, adding that he didn’t approve of the fundraiser.

Organizers with the PTSA say the forms were sent home due to a clerical error, adding that the sponsorship program is not being offered this year.