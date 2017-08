× Police searching for missing 16-year-old Oklahoma City girl

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a missing Oklahoma City teenager.

Authorities say 16-year-old Alexis Paige Townsend was last seen at her home in far south Oklahoma City on August 3rd.

The teen reportedly left the house after having an argument with a family member.

She has not been seen since.

If you know of her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.