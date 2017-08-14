Police: Video shows suspects firing into Oklahoma City Burger King after arguing about order being wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released video that shows suspects firing a shot into an Oklahoma City Burger King after reportedly complaining their order was wrong.

On August 5th, police say a man and a woman pulled up to the drive-thru window of a Burger King at 731 S. Merdian.

After receiving their order, the suspects allegedly started arguing with the clerk about the order being wrong.

That is when the video shows a female driver stepping out of the vehicle. Police say that right after that the woman got out of the vehicle, a male passenger fired one shot into the drive-thru window and into the restaurant.

Police released video of the incident, hoping someone with information will call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.