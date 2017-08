Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame inducted seven new members during ceremonies in Norman on Monday night.

Former Oklahoma Christian track star Jeff Bennett, former OSU wrestler the late Doug Blubaugh, Bill Greason, the man who broke Oklahoma City's minor league baseball color barrier, former UCO wrestling coach David James, former Sooner guard Bill Krisher, former OSU basketball player Bryant Reeves, and former Sooner quarterback Jason White made up the class of 2017.