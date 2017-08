× Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old nonverbal Oklahoma woman

OKMULGEE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Oklahoma woman.

Martha Bryant was last seen around 8:35 p.m. on Monday at Mission and Kennedy in Okmulgee.

Bryant was wearing a blue gown with white tennis shoes.

Officials said she is nonverbal.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Okmulgee Police Department.