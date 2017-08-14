Southern Poverty Law Center: At least 6 hate groups operating in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – At least six hate groups are operating in Oklahoma, according to a civil rights advocacy group.
Every year, the Southern Poverty Law Center releases a list of active hate groups operating across the country.
The SPLC defines a “hate group” as a group that has “beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics.”
These groups’ activities can include criminal acts, marches, rallies, speeches, meeting, leafleting or publishing.
According to the SPLC, there are 917 such groups operating in the United States; six of those are in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma groups that made the SPLC’s list include:
- The Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, based in Oklahoma City – a black separatist group
- Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC, based statewide – a neo-Nazi group
- Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge, based statewide – a black separatist group
- Israel United in Christ, based in Warr Acres – a black separatist group
- Windsor Hills Baptist Church, Oklahoma City – an anti-LGBT group
- Nation of Islam, Tulsa – a black separatist group
Although the number of hate groups has decreased in Oklahoma in recent years, the SPLC data shows hate groups have increased nation-wide:
Rise of Hate Groups
The SPLC has documented an explosive rise in the number of hate groups since the turn of the century, driven in part by anger over Latino immigration and demographic projections showing that whites will no longer hold majority status in the country by around 2040. The rise accelerated in 2009, the year President Obama took office, but declined after that, in part because large numbers of extremists were moving to the web and away from on-the-ground activities. In the last two years, in part due to a presidential campaign that flirted heavily with extremist ideas, the hate group count has risen again. Read our most recent report or see a full list of active hate groups.