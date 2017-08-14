Southern Poverty Law Center: At least 6 hate groups operating in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – At least six hate groups are operating in Oklahoma, according to a civil rights advocacy group.

Every year, the Southern Poverty Law Center releases a list of active hate groups operating across the country.

The SPLC defines a “hate group” as a group that has “beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics.”

These groups’ activities can include criminal acts, marches, rallies, speeches, meeting, leafleting or publishing.

According to the SPLC, there are 917 such groups operating in the United States; six of those are in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma groups that made the SPLC’s list include:

The Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, based in Oklahoma City – a black separatist group

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC, based statewide – a neo-Nazi group

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge, based statewide – a black separatist group

Israel United in Christ, based in Warr Acres – a black separatist group

Windsor Hills Baptist Church, Oklahoma City – an anti-LGBT group

Nation of Islam, Tulsa – a black separatist group

Although the number of hate groups has decreased in Oklahoma in recent years, the SPLC data shows hate groups have increased nation-wide:

Rise of Hate Groups