Thunder Regular Season Schedule Released

The NBA released the complete regular season schedule for every team on Monday, including that for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder open the season at home on October 19 against New York, a game which had previously been announced.

OKC’s first game as the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors will be November 22 at home.

It’s the first of four games against former Thunder star Kevin Durant.

The Thunder visit the Warriors on February 6 and 24, then host Golden State on April 3.

New Thunder forward makes his return to Indiana on December 13.

OKC hosts reigning Eastern Conference champion Cleveland on February 13, and will host former Sooners star Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers on November 10 and March 16.

The complete Thunder schedule can be found here: http://www.nba.com/thunder/schedule