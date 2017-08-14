Trailing showers possible Monday morning; Expect warm, humid weather in the afternoon

A complex of showers and storms continues to move east. Trailing showers are possible this morning.

This afternoon will be very warm and humid in the upper 80s to low 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening for the eastern half of OKC.

Lows tonight will drop to the mid 70s under cloudy skies.

Showers are possible, mainly west.

Tomorrow will be hot, humid and breezy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Isolated storms are possible, especially northwest.

A storm complex will move across the state tomorrow night through Wednesday morning.