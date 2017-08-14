× Two men arrested after allegedly shining laser at police helicopter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were taken into custody after allegedly pointing a laser at a police helicopter in Oklahoma City.

On Aug. 11, officers were called to the TGI Friday’s along NW Expressway after Air One pilots reported that two men were pointing a laser at them.

As officers arrived on the scene, the crew on board Air One was able to point out the men in the parking lot.

Witnesses identified 18-year-old Joseph Patterson and 18-year-old David Haws as the men who pointed the laser at the helicopter.

Patterson and Haws were taken into custody on complaints of violating the laser safety act.