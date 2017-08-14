Veterans Center in Clinton suffering major water problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Okla. - Officials with the Veterans Center in Clinton are trying to sort out a major water problem that started several days ago.

Shane Faulkner with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans affairs says portions of the facility lost complete water pressure and other portions flooded.

Crews were on the scene Monday mapping water and sewage lines in an effort to figure out the problem.

Faulkner says the issue is hard identify because the facility was built more than 60 years ago and has been expanded multiple times.

He noted that residents weren't impacted but we will hear from a veteran about the issue this evening on NewsChannel 4.