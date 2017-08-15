× Del City voters to decide on sales tax increase

DEL CITY, Okla. – Residents in Del City will soon decide whether to increase the sales tax rate within the city limits.

Right now, the sales tax rate stands at 8.5 percent in Del City, but that could all change in November.

Earlier this month, city council members decided to hold an election to let the voters choose whether or not to increase the sales tax rate to 9 percent.

Officials tell NewsOK that the extra money raised from the increase would be used to pay the salaries of police officers and firefighters.

“The city has taken this measure up so that we can be able to pay our police and fire a little bit more, and hopefully, retain them,” Carol Goodwin, executive director of the Del City Chamber of Commerce, told the newspaper.

City leaders say firefighters and police officers often head to nearby communities for higher pay.

“We pay a good salary, our problem is we cannot match other metro departments’ pay and it’s near impossible to meet those salaries,” City Manager Mark Edwards told NewsChannel 4 in June.

Earlier this year, the city was forced to close Fire Station 2 due to so many firefighters leaving the department.

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 14. If the sales tax increase is approved, it would go into effect in April of 2018.