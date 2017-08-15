× Three children rescued from water in Oklahoma City; No fourth child in creek

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued three children from a creek in southeast Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.

Officials were near the scene of S.E. 44th and Bryant.

Crews were searching for the possibility of a fourth child, however there was no fourth child in the creek. Crews were unsure due to conflicting information at the scene.

One child was evaluated by EMSA.

All children have been accounted for.