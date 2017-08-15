Former Tulsa University football player arrested on sexual assault allegations

TULSA, Okla. – A former Tulsa University football player has been arrested on sexual assault allegations.

William Barrow, 22, was arrested in Dallas on August 8.

In an affidavit obtained by Fox 23, prosecutors say Barrow made “sexual advances on a classmate last March.”

The two had a class together and would communicate through the app Snapchat.

Officials say Barrow and the victim had met at Barrow’s apartment, but both have different stories on how they got there.

The victim said Barrow took her back to his room, kissed her, and then became more aggressive by trying to make her perform oral sex on him.

When she tried to leave, Barrow allegedly grabbed her neck and slammed her on the bed, where he “strangled her until her nose bled.”

The affidavit also states Barrow tried to continue making sexual advances until the victim was able to run out.

During an interview with police, Barrow “denied forcing the victim to engage in sexual activity and denied strangling the victim.” However, he did say he may have gone too far, saying the victim looked like she was uncomfortable.

Barrow faces rape by instrumentation and sexual battery charges.

The University of Tulsa released a statement saying in part:

“Best practice for sexual assault prevention on campuses demonstrates that there is no simple solution. Instead, it takes university-specific programming as well as educational tools, staff and student training, legal input, increased security, alcohol awareness and numerous partnerships with students – all working together……We are actively examining all new options for prevention, early intervention, education, training, staffing and legal answers. I look forward to building upon the current efforts and creating the safest campus possible for all at TU.” -Gerard P. Clancy, MD

President of TU

