“He said he would never do it again,” Restaurant owner arrested after allegedly groping employee

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A restaurant owner was taken into custody after he allegedly groped a pregnant employee's breasts.

“She was assisting him, she was six months pregnant,” said Sgt. Jeremy Thorne, with the Guthrie Police Department. “He made the comment that pregnant women`s breasts are larger and then reached out and touched her.”

Police say it happened at Armando’s Mexican Restaurant in Guthrie. The female employee reported the incident to police and the alleged suspect, Reyes Rojas-Pina, was taken in for questioning.

But what he said to police caught them off guard.

“That he was in error and that he said he would never do it again, and if he did it again, then the officers could arrest him,” said Thorne.

Rojas-Pina was taken to the Logan County Jail where he later bonded out.

According to court records, he faces felony sexual battery.

NewsChannel 4 stopped by his restaurant for a comment but were told that he didn’t want to come out and talk to us.

Court documents also revealed that he faces a second sexual battery charge stemming from an incident in March.