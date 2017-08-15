“I had no idea he was even behind me,” Oklahoma man robbed while playing Pokemon Go

TULSA, Okla. – Police in one Oklahoma community are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings after a man says he was robbed while playing a game that swept the nation by storm last year.

Chad Frisk told FOX 23 that he began playing Pokemon Go as a way to lose weight.

Last week, he says he picked up groceries and decided to play the game on his way home in Tulsa.

Frisk says he was walking back to his car when someone came up behind him.

“I had no idea he was even behind me,” Frisk said.

The suspect allegedly told Frisk that he had a knife and demanded his wallet.

“It’s more shame on me than on him because I should know better,” he said.

Police in Tulsa say they haven’t received any crime reports involving the game since last year.