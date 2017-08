OKLAHOMA CITY – Grocery stores attract some interesting shoppers in the middle of the night – apparently even ones with four legs and horns.

“It’s can be a real zoo out there,” police said on Facebook.

Overnight, a goat was found outside Crest on N.W. 23rd and Meridian in Oklahoma City.

“The buggy corral is not the proper corral for a goat,” police said. “That can lead to a baaaaaad ending.”

The goat is now being cared for at Animal Welfare.