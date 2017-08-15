Mexican authorities seize 10,000 gallons of ‘tainted’ alcohol following resort raid

CANCUN, Mexico – Following a warning by the U.S. State Department about tainted or counterfeit drinks, Mexican authorities say they have seized thousands of gallons of potentially tainted alcohol.

Last month, the State Department updated Mexico’s safety and security guidance on its website, urging vacationers to avoid excessive alcohol.

“There have been allegations that consumption of tainted or substandard alcohol has resulted in illness or blacking out,” it says.

“If you choose to drink alcohol, it is important to do so in moderation and to stop and seek medical attention if you begin to feel ill.”

The warning was issued after the death of 20-year-old Abbey Connor, who had just arrived at an all-inclusive resort near Playa del Carmen.

Officials say Connor and her brother were pulled from a pool at the Iberostar resort shortly after arriving at the hotel. Connor died from her injuries, but her brother survived but suffered memory loss and a concussion.

An attorney hired by Connor’s family reported “low quality” alcohol that was served at the bar may have led to her death.

Euromonitor International’s report claims that nearly a third of all alcohol consumed in Mexico is counterfeit. However, some of the alcohol is sold under legal brand names.

Now, it seems that Mexican authorities are cracking down on the illegal production of alcohol.

According to Business Insider, officials in Mexico searched 31 clubs, resorts and restaurants. Also, authorities seized 10,000 gallons of potentially tainted alcohol from a manufacturer that was selling the alcohol to tourist hot spots.