× OHP asking for help after man’s body found on Seminole County highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a man’s body was found lying on a highway in Seminole County.

Around 4:30 a.m. on July 29, witnesses called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to report someone lying in the middle of U.S. Hwy 270 in Seminole County.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 26-year-old Coty Ray Rush. Investigators say they believe Rush had been hit by a vehicle, but they do not know why he was there.

Authorities say they found his vehicle about two miles away from the scene.

Now, OHP is asking for the public’s help identifying anyone who was with Rush on July 28 or in the early morning hours of July 29.

Officials say they believe Rush, who is from Norman, was at a birthday party near Seminole on Friday evening.

If you have information about Rush’s movements that night, you are asked to call OHP Traffic Homicide Investigators at 866-OHP-TIPS.