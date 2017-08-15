Oklahoma City police searching for woman who allegedly stole jewels worth $94,000

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a woman who allegedly used a fake ID to claim nearly $100,000 worth of diamonds.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, someone interfered with a shipment of diamonds to Diamonds Direct and had it sent to a FedEx store.

At that point, officials say a woman used a fake ID to pick up the package, which contained nearly $94,000 worth of diamonds.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.