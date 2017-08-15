× Oklahoma couple suing oil and gas company over damages, injuries caused by earthquakes

NORMAN, Okla. — A hearing set for Tuesday afternoon in Cleveland County District Court will be the first step in an induced-seismicity lawsuit from Lincoln County.

The case was brought by Gary and Sandra Ladra of Prague. It was the first action filed in Oklahoma alleging that earthquakes were caused by wastewater disposal wells.

In November 2011, Prague experienced three earthquakes stronger than a 5.0 magnitude, including a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. That was the state’s largest until Sept. 3, 2016, when a 5.8 magnitude quake was recorded near Pawnee.

The Ladras and their attorney, Scott Poynter, allege that New Dominion and other oil and gas company executives placed pressure on government agencies and their employees not to link their operations with Oklahoma’s earthquakes.

In a press release sent Tuesday morning, the Ladras say they also intend to pursue the deposition of Dr. Austin Holland and Dr. Todd Halihan. We’re told Dr. Holland was Oklahoma’s former seismologist but left the state for New Mexico, while Dr. Talihan has spoken publicly about Oklahoma’s earthquakes and the industry’s disposal of fracking wastewater into the Arbuckle formation.

According to Poynter, Holland left Oklahoma “seemingly under pressure by the industry after he publicly stated Oklahoma’s problems with earthquakes were due to wastewater disposal into the Arbuckle formation deep below Oklahoma’s surface.”

The Ladras have sued New Dominion and Spess Oil Company in Lincoln County District Court, seeking compensatory and punitive damages for alleged injuries that Sandra Ladra suffered “from an earthquake while in her home” in Prague on November 5, 2011.

The plaintiffs are claiming the earthquake was “proximately caused” by wastewater injection wells the defendants operated in and around Lincoln County.

Defendants in this case have reportedly argued that the Lincoln County court lacked jurisdiction, saying the Oklahoma Corporation Commission had exclusive jurisdiction in the matter.

The district court agreed and dismissed the action; however, the Ladras appealed. The Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously overturned the lower court’s decision on June 30, 2015. ​