Oklahoma Geological Survey conducting low-level flights to find fault lines responsible for earthquakes

NORMAN, Okla. - The Oklahoma Geological Survey is teaming up with the US Geological Survey in an effort to figure out what’s causing all the shaking in our state.

They are contracting with Goldak Airborne Surveys, which is launching a small Piper airplane from Altus with a magnetic sensor in the tail.

That sensor will be taking images, similar to ultrasounds, up to five miles below the ground’s surface.

“They take a pattern sort of like mowing the lawn. So, they go back and forth, and back and forth and try to cover a map view area,” said Dr. Anji Shah, a USGS scientist.

The goal of the project is to find fault lines that scientists don’t already know about.

Officials said many of our recent earthquakes are occurring in areas with no known fault lines.

“This makes it very difficult to figure out what the earthquake hazard is. It suggests that perhaps there are additional faults that we’re not aware of,” Shah said.

“We have a very small fraction of the earthquakes that we have that are actually occurring on faults that we have previously mapped. We have a fairly high fraction that aren’t. We’re finding new faults because there are earthquakes on them,” said Dr. Jeremy Boak, director of the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

The plane will be flying over 18 counties in the southwestern and north central part of the state.

Those counties include Alfalfa, Beckham, Comanche, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Noble, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens, Tillman, Woods and Woodward.

“What if there are some large faults that are oriented in a certain way that could potentially cause a large earthquake? We want to be aware of that,” Shah said.

Scientists said the unknown faults are not new, rather ancient ones that have been mobilized after many many years.

“Old faults never give up the ghost and, if they get the right impulse, they can cause earthquakes. And, that’s what’s been happening in this state here,” Boak said.

The data from this project will go to agencies like the Oklahoma Corporation Commission who can maybe be more specific in the injection wells they shut down or reduce.

“We can say, instead of just sort of the whole area where the earthquakes are happening, we can start saying over in the western part, over the north central part,” Boak said.

The flights are expected to take about six to 10 weeks, and then officials said the results will be released to the public shortly after that.