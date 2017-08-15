× Oklahoma hospital warning residents about phone ‘spoofing’ scam

NORMAN, Okla. — Officials with Norman Regional Health System have a warning about a phone “spoofing” scam.

Officials with Norman Regional tell NewsChannel 4 they’ve heard from several residents who received a call from a number listed as Norman Regional on their caller ID.

Some said the caller asked for personal information, including a Social Security number.

Officials with Norman Regional said these are scammers and their employees would not ask for that kind of information on the phone or be pushy.

If you receive a call listed as Norman Regional that sounds suspicious, call Norman police or Norman Regional Hospital at 405-307-1000.