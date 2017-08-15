× Oklahoma man allegedly admits to “error” after sexually assaulting employee

GUTHRIE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man allegedly admitted to police he made an “error” after he was accused of sexually assaulting an employee.

On July 27th, police officers were called to Armando’s Mexican Restaurant for a report of sexual assault.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman extremely emotional, the Guthrie News Page reports.

The woman told detectives she was talking to her boss, 55-year-old Reyes Rojas-Pina, about how to reset the WiFi when he sexually assaulted her.

Rojas allegedly told the woman “pregnant woman get big (explicit)” and reached toward her and grabbed her breast, the police report states.

The woman told police that she pushed Rojas away as he laughed.

When investigators questioned Rojas about the alleged incident, he admitted that he sexually assaulted the woman and told police it was just an “error.”

Rojas was arrested and booked into the Logan County Jail for sexually battery.